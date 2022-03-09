In an interview to BBC, the leader of Ukrainian opposition Petro Poroshenko stated that he makes all possible efforts to support president Zelensky.

The former president stressed that unity is the most important thing for Ukraine now.

Petro Poroshenko claimed the ‘purpose of Putin is to occupy Ukraine’ and to wage ‘war against the West’.

He added the world ‘should be strong enough not accepting his [Putin’s] mad blackmailing’.

Petro Poroshenko also drew parallels with WWII when the whole world united to stop Hitler.