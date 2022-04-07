Kakhvoka mayor Vitaliy Nemerets said he had to temporally leave the city due to threats from Russian occupation forces.

The mayor who moved to Ukraine-controlled territory said he did so to avoid collaboration with the occupation.

‘I believe [having] a dead mayor or a mayor [held] in the basement will do no good to the community.’

Nemerets stressed any attempts to remove him from the office will be unlawful and a long shot for Russia as it can be done only by vote at the council representatives.

He also expressed his support for mayors of Tavriysk, Hola Prystan, and Mylivsk who were abducted by Russian aggressors.

‘I believe that very soon I will be able to work alongside with you in released Kakhovka,’ added Nemerets.