The former president of Ukraine, and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko visited the international military-industrial exhibition DEFEA 2023 in Athens, Greece.

Petro Poroshenko told about new developments, which will strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the nearest future, the ‘European Solidarity’ press service said in a statement.

The former president stressed that the exhibition in Athens is very important and has a significant level of representativeness. Dozens of top government and defense officials from many countries take part in it.

One of the developments that will soon arrive at the Armed Forces is a new modification of the Poseidon 10 UAV, a joint project of the Poroshenko Foundation and the Israeli-American-Cypriot manufacturing company.

According to Petro Poroshenko, a new modification of the UAV has a better camera zoom, 40% bigger power capacity. It also has a new complex of counteraction to the Russian electronic warfare system and a new system of communication.