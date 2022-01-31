The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko arrived at the State Bureau of Investigation for questioning, but refused to testify.

The former president and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party arrived for interrogation at around 11:00. First, Petro Poroshenko addressed his followers who came to support him. After that, he entered the DBR premises and then left the building at 11:17.

Earlier, investigators refused to question witnesses, including Volodymyr Zelensky, proposed by Poroshenko’s legal team claiming the investigation had already established what they needed.

‘In fact, they say that the investigation is over. However, this is not true’, said Poroshenko’s lawyer Ilya Novikov.

Petro Poroshenko stated that he refused to testify because he was not going to ‘take part in this show’, which may legitimize the criminal actions of the current government.

‘I’m not going to take part in this show… There will be no cooperation on my part, because it only legitimizes the criminal actions of Zelensky and Tatarov. This is my principle position’, Poroshenko said.

The former president refused to sign the protocol either. The next date of interrogation will be announced by the DBR later.