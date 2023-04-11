Recently, ‘I’m waiting for you’ street exhibition was opened in Sofia Square in Kyiv. The exhibition features the pictures of the children whose relatives are in Russian captivity.

The exhibition was initiated by the NGO ‘Voyatskyi Vyzvil’ with the support of the National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity.

‘This exhibition aims to remind the international community, the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross about the problem of Ukrainian prisoners of war and to emphasize that Russia does not comply with the Geneva Conventions by using torture and not allowing international observers to the detention places’, the organizers’ statement says.

The statement adds that the lack of information about the prisoners of war is one of the types of torture that Russia uses against Ukrainian families.

Further, ‘I’m waiting for you’ street exhibition is going to be displayed in other cities of Ukraine and abroad.