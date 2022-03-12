In a briefing of captive Russian military, pilot Maxim Kryshtop, who bombed Kharkiv residential areas, admitted that he knew exactly what he was targeting.

Lieutenant Colonel Kryshtop stated the army leadership informed him about the coming invasion in Ukraine in January.

He bombed Kharkiv three times with 250-500 kg high-explosive bombs with 60 meters radius of destruction.

When executing the order, I realized that the target was residential buildings. However, I executed the criminal orderthen I was shot down by Ukrainian air defense’, – Kryshtop admitted.