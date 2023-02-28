Every day, due to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, dozens of Ukrainians are seriously injured, the consequences of which will influence their lives even after the victory. In particular, it is about civilians and military who lost legs or arms, received serious burns, suffered brain contusions and complex damage to organs. However, there is also something that cannot be destroyed – their indomitability.

Ruslana Danilkina voluntarily joined the Ukrainian army after the beginning a full-scale Russian invasion. In just two days, the woman mastered her work and began to perform her duties. On February 10, while carrying out a combat mission, Ruslana came under artillery shelling and was severely wounded in her leg. Doctors decided on immediate amputation.

Ruslana’s sister Angelina told ‘Bukvy’ her story.

Please, tell us about Ruslana’s path to the army. How did she get to the front?

Ruslana has always had a strong character. In her childhood, she never played with dolls but did martial arts. She is the champion of Ukraine and the world in various sports. She has always been combative, active and athletic.

Ruslana’s mother and stepfather took part in combat operations in Donbas after 2014. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the whole family joined the army. Ruslana was in Zaporizhzhia area in the first line. She was only 18 years old then. Ruslana’s mother and stepfather are still in the army.

How did Ruslana adapt to the war?

She almost did not have time to adapt. After two days of training, she started to perform her duties in a signal corps. She wanted to be useful as soon as possible.

Almost the whole year she was at the frontline. When I asked her whether she was not afraid, she answered that she got used to it.

I recently gave birth to a baby, Ruslana always made sure not to worry me; she constantly sent me videos of the animals they rescued. During the war, Ruslana did not worry about herself, but thought about me and her little niece.

Was Ruslana on the brink of death before? Did it affect her fighting spirit?

Yes, once Ruslana was on the brink. She was thrown away from the door by the shock wave when the rocket hit the headquarters. Half of the building was demolished, but Ruslana and the cat survived. She wrote to me about it when they moved to another place. She sent a video of a crater from a rocket, photos of half-collapsed buildings.

This year, she was transferred to Kherson. She told about constant artillery strikes.

How was she wounded?

On February 10, Ruslana wrote that they were hit and then she did not answer our calls and messages. At last, a man answered and said that Ruslana had already been operated on and her leg had been amputated.

With such an injury, it is very important to provide medical assistance in a timely manner. Who saved her?

Later we were told the death was be within a hairbreadth. It was fortunate that at the time of the explosion, medical workers were passing by; they bandaged the wound and helped with transportation to the hospital. Ruslana lost a lot of blood and suffered a shock. The surgeon said that if she had been brought 10 seconds later, she would not have survived.

Her cat survived again. The cat was in the car. They have been together since the beginning of the war.

How is Ruslana now? Has the amputation affected her psychological condition?

After such an injury, it is difficult to recover and pull oneself together, but she managed to do it. Despite the pain and shock of losing her leg, she said she would do anything to be an example to others. I promised that the whole world would know that she is a heroine.

Now, it is a difficult stage. Everything hurts. We support her morally. People support her, write to her, and thank her. They say they are proud. This gives her strength to fight! She says that as soon as she learns to walk again, she will return to the Armed Forces.

You call your sister ‘unbreakable’. Does Ruslana have plans for the near future? What is she dreaming about?

Ruslana dreams of proving by her own example to all those who suffered in the war like her that everything is possible. I have come across many stories of people keeping quiet because they are ashamed of their new status. However, Ruslana wants to show that even after losing a leg, one can live, achieve, love, enjoy and motivate others.

People need someone who will break stereotypes about reduced mobility.

She will do this as soon as she regains her strength after the operations. She will be an example for many. Now she needs people’s support. Everyone should know about her courage.

Over time, under the influence of wartime realities, people begin to get used to them, losing interest in life. Are there any words of Ruslana that can become a kind of motivation for Ukrainians?

She says that – with or without a leg – she would still fight the invaders and help defend the country.

‘We are strong and will endure to the end, no matter what’, she says.