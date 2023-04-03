President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky came to the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv region, on the anniversary of its liberation. While visiting a school where Russians held civilians hostage for almost a month, he wished Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘to spend the rest of his life in a basement with a bucket instead of a toilet’, Ukrinform reports.

The village of Yahidne was occupied on March 3, 2022. Russian military kicked people out of their homes and forced them into the school basement. On the area of 197 square meters, Russians kept 367 people, including 50 children and several babies. The youngest was only one and a half months old.

During the occupation, 11 residents of the village died, unable to withstand the inhumane conditions, and another 10 were shot by Russians.

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck and German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen visited the school together with president Zelensky.

‘It is very important to see what happened in such basements in order to understand why to help Ukraine’, the president said.

Zelensky also addressed the residents of Yahidne, ‘I want to thank the residents of Yahidne. They endured torture, a terrible path, the path of absolute heroes. I thank Ukraine for having such fighters for life’.