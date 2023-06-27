On June 27, a representative of the International Atomic Energy Agency conducted an inspection at the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant within the framework of the agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA in connection with the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The inspection was conducted by the IAEA together with the experts of the Ukrainian nuclear regulator, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate informed.

The purpose of the inspection was to verify the absence of undeclared nuclear materials. During the inspection, there were no comments from the IAEA inspector.

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian intelligence warned about the plans of Russian occupiers to launch a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.