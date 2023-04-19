On April 18, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency conducted inspections at the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants.

The inspections took place within the framework of the agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA on the guarantees in connection with the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy regulator informed.

The purpose of the inspections is to verify the absence of undeclared nuclear material. According to the results of the inspections, there are no comments from the IAEA inspectors.

Inspections were carried out by the IAEA with the participation of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.