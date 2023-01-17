Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave the details regarding the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency delegation to Kyiv.

The spokesperson of the foreign ministry Oleh Nikolenko said that the IAEA delegation plans to deploy missions to Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The missions should strengthen the security of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants against the background of full-scale Russian invasion.

On January 16, the IAEA delegation led by Director General Rafael Grossi came to Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the development of cooperation with the IAEA to reduce nuclear and radiological threats caused by Russia’s criminal actions.

According to Nikolenko, Ukraine calls for increased efforts to implement the requirements of the IAEA board resolutions.

‘We expect further effective and efficient steps by the member states of the IAEA, as well as General Director Grossi, with the aim of countering the violation of the current norms of nuclear and radiation safety by the Russian Federation, in particular, the fastest possible de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’, the statement says.