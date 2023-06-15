Rafael Grossi, the Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Energodar.

As stated by Ukraine’s Energoatom company, Rafael Grossi started his inspection at the plant.

Rafael Grossi postponed the planned trip due to the safety reasons. Grossi was expected to visit the plant on June 14, but after talks in Kyiv a day earlier, a diplomatic source said the visit had been postponed.

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia power plant worsened after Russians had blown up the Kakhovka dam.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops placed military equipment and explosives in the premises of the turbine section of power unit No. 4 of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.