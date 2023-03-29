Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

As reported by Ukraine’s nuclear energy company Energoatom, this is Rafael Grossi’s second visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP since it was occupied by Russian troops.

Energoatom notes that during this visit the Director General of the IAEA plans to find out how the situation at the nuclear plant has changed.

In addition, Grossi will talk with nuclear engineers who operate the ZNPP, and will ensure the rotation of the members of the Agency’s permanent mission, which has been working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP since September 2022.