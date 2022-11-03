After Russian accusations of preparing a ‘dirty bomb’, Ukraine addressed international community to inspect country’s nuclear facilities.

On November 3, the International Atomic Energy Agency made a statement that they completed verification activities at three locations in Ukraine.

‘Ukraine’s written requests for the IAEA to send teams of inspectors were issued after the Russian Federation made allegations about activities at the three locations – the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv, Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Kody, and Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro’ the statement says.

Further, the statement concludes that ‘the Agency did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at the locations’.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on Twitter that it was ‘excellent and prompt cooperation which helped counter Russian falsehoods’.

The minister thanked IAEA’s head Rafael Grossi and added that ‘Russia has confirmed its status of the world’s top liar’.