The representative of the International Atomic Energy Agency conducted an inspection at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant within the framework of the agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA in connection with the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

As reported by Ukraine’s State Nuclear Energy Inspectorate, the inspection was conducted by the IAEA together with the Ukrainian representative.

The purpose of the inspections is to verify the absence of undeclared nuclear materials and information on the design of the nuclear installation, which was provided by Ukraine in accordance with the agreement.

There were no remarks from the IAEA inspector.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops placed explosives at the power unit premises at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily occupied by Russia.