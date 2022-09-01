Zaporizhzhya region governor Oleksandr Starukh reports on Telegram that Russian invaders opened fire along the route of the IAEA mission, which is due to arrive to Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant today.

According to him, the advanced group of the United Nations (UN) cannot continue the movement due to the security reasons. ‘Ukraine continues to make efforts to organize safe access of the international IAEA mission to the ZNPP’, – the governor wrote.

‘We demand that the Russian Federation stop the provocations and grant the IAEA unhindered access to the Ukrainian nuclear facility’, he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian occupiers opened mortar fire and started helicopter strikes in Energodar.