On January 2, Russian invaders hit with missiles the town of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region.

As reported by ‘Donbas’ hockey club press service, the strike destroyed ‘Altair’ Ice Arena.

Since 2014, ‘Donbas’ hockey club has been using Altair as a home arena. The facility also housed the biggest in Ukraine hockey and figure skating school for children.

The Arena was used for holding various international sports and culture events.

Two people were reported wounded after the strike.