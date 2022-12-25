Icons painted on the boards from ammunition boxes are being exhibited in Kyiv Mykhailivskyi Cathedral. The proceeds from the exhibition will be directed to help the families of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Orthodox icons are traditionally painted on wooden boards. Painters Oleksandr Klymenko and Sofia Atlantova use the boards of ammunition boxes to produce icons.

The head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epifanii and Kyiv region governor Oleksii Kuleba attended the opening of the exhibition.

Epifanii noted that the Church calls on everyone to be self-sacrificing and thanked Ukrainian military who defend homeland.

‘It is a symbol of indomitability and rebirth, the victory of light over darkness. With faith and love in our hearts, we fight on the side of good’, the governor said.