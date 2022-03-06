Ukraine’s main request to NATO is to ‘close the sky’. However, with a sufficient number of air defense systems, Ukrainian military will be able to protect the territory of the country from enemy aircraft and missiles, as stated by air defense experts in a comment to ‘Bukvy’.

Experts claim that after receiving air defense systems, Ukrainian personnel will need 3-4 days to start operating.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that a no-fly zone over Ukraine was not an option the alliance was considering.