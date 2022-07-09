Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation has donated cars, bulletproof vests, helmets, first aid kits and medicines for the needs of the defenders. Purchase, delivery to Ukraine and Ukraine in the amount of about 30 million hryvnias were paid from the Fund and the businessman’s personal funds – the report says.

Businessman Igor Kononenko since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has been helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense Forces and Ukrainian hospitals.

Maskpol PGZ KN-04 bulletproof vests and Maskpol helmets, first aid kits and medicine were delivered from Igor Kononenko Foundation to the east and south of Ukraine.

In addition, part of the tourniquets and hemostatic agents has already been delivered to volunteer centers in the east and the south of Ukraine, where they will be sent to the needs of the defenders of Ukraine.

The Fund also bought three vans, two of which are armored. The businessman bought a quad bike for one of the military units that is fighting in Luhansk region.

In June, a quadrocopter was handed over to the fighters of the unit that defends Severodonetsk.

Earlier in April this year, businessman and People’s Deputy of the VIII convocation Igor Kononenko bought and donated bulletproof vests and helmets to special battalion “Skif”, military unit and Kyiv’s Territorial Defense Forces.

Igor Kononenko bought Nissan Navara cars for the special purpose battalion “Skif”. This is the first batch of cars for the needs of defenders in the conditions of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Chernihiv City Hospital №2, Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital, Vasylkivska Multidisciplinary Hospital of Intensive Care of Vasylkivska CSTY Council, Kyiv City Clinical Oncology Center and Okhmatdyt received surgical dressing, syringes, surgical gloves, surgical drapes, catheters, anasthetics from the Igor Kononenko Foundation.

Earlier, Vasylkivska Multidisciplinary Hospital of Intensive Care of Vasylkivska CSTY Council, Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital, Regional Clinical Oncology Center of Kirovohrad Regional Council, Myronivsky Support Multidisciplinary Hospital and Kyiv City Clinical Emergency Hospital received cardiotonic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiallergic drugs from the Igor Kononenko Foundation.

The Foundation also donated first aid kits, which are designed to put on bandages on wounds and burns in order to stop bleeding and prevent re-infection of wounds. Such first-aid kits have already received bomb shelters in Kyiv, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Territorial Defense Forces.

Also, together with partners – a British foundation – 1,500 CAT tourniquets of the 7th generation made in the USA, which are recognized as the best among tourniquets, 1,000 units of Celox hemostatic agent (Great Britain), anti-cold and non-receptor painkillers, hygiene products worth more than 65 thousand pounds were delivered to Ukraine.

In 2021, Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation donated an Autel EVO II drone to the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, as well as a generator, battery and tires for the soldiers of the 58th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Foundation allocated 248,000 hryvnias for the purchase of optics for two sniper systems. In 2020, it donated UAH 5.7 million to help fight Covid-19.

Igor Kononenko (Reference)

Date and place of birth: August 21, 1965, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Marital status: married to Liliya Kononenko in 1988; they have three children and one grandson.

Higher education. In 1989 he graduated with honors from the Kiev Automobile and Road Institute and received the qualification of a traffic engineer.

Career and business

1984–1986 – Igor Kononenko served in the army.

1988–1990 – worked as the secretary of the Komsomol committee of Kyiv Automobile and Highway Institute.

1990–1991 – Deputy Director of the structural unit of the city headquarters of the student group.

1991–1992 – Commercial Director of MP “Transport”.

1992–1994 – Commercial Director of JSC Stock Exchange House “Ukraine”.

1994–2005 – Deputy, First Deputy General Director, First Vice-President of Ukrainian Industrial and Investment Concern.

2004–2009 – Head of the Supervisory Board of OJSC “Kyiv Auto- Transport Enterprise – 2240”.

2009–2012 – First Deputy, General Director of Ukrainian Industrial and Investment Concern.

Since 2012 – Head of the Supervisory Board of PJSC “Closed Non- diversified Corporate Investment Fund “VIK”.

Igor Kononenko is a shareholder of PJSC “Closed Non- diversified Corporate Investment Fund “VIK”.

The fund owns 7 companies in the areas of construction, hotel business, trade and sports.

Companies whose shares are owned by PJSC “Closed Non-diversified Corporate Investment Fund “VIK”:

• “Sports and Health Complex “MONITOR”

• “Saturn-Trans”

• “Yantra”

• “International Tennis Academy”

• “Medservice-Plus”

• “Japan Motors”

• JSC “International Investment Bank”

• Private company “Treck Holdings Coast S.L.” (Spain)

• Private company “Lancashire Big S.L.” (Spain)

Political activity:

In 2006 Igor Kononenko became a deputy of Kyiv City Council of the V convocation.

In 2008, in early elections to Kyiv City Council of the VI convocation, Kononenko became a deputy head of the Committee of Kyiv City Council on Transport and Communications.

2010–2014 – head of the parliamentary faction “Initiative” of Kyiv City Council of the VI convocation.

2014 – member of Kyiv City Council from UDAR (member of the Standing Committee on Transport and Communications).

27.11. In 2014, he was elected MP with the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko (BPP).

From November 27, 2014 till August 29, 2019, he was the MP. He was a member of Verkhovna Rada Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Nuclear Policy and Nuclear Safety. Member of the Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with the People’s Republic of China, Member of the Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with the Republic of Austria.

Since September 16, 2015 – the first deputy head of the parliamentary faction “Bloc of Petro Poroshenko” (BPP).

In the local elections in 2015 Igor Kononenko headed the election headquarters of BPP “Solidarity”. According to the results of the elections, BPP “Solidarity” took the first place. The party was supported by the largest number of voters – 19,52%.

Igor Kononenko was a member of Verkhovna Rada Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Nuclear Policy and Nuclear Safety. He was involved in the preparation of legislative initiatives, work with the expert community and the public.

Kononenko’s work was aimed at improving the legislation of Ukraine in the energy sector, organizing cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Central Executive Authorities, enterprises and organizations of various forms of ownership, and the expert community.

As a member of the Committee, Igor Kononenko was involved in the implementation of the European integration policy in the energy sector, which is aimed at implementing the Association Agreement between Ukraine, on the one hand, and the European Union, the European Atomic Energy Community and their member states, on the other; as well as the Protocol on the Accession of Ukraine to the agreement on the establishment of the Energy Community.

Kononenko worked on the legislation regarding the energy security of Ukraine, which is one of the most important components of economic and, accordingly, national security of Ukraine.

As a result of Committee’s work, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted key laws, such as:

“On the natural gas market”,

“On the electricity market”,

“On the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Utilities”,

“On the Energy Efficiency Fund”,

“On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine regarding the provision of competitive conditions for the production of electrical energy from alternative energy sources”. This is, in particular, the production of solar and wind energy.

Systematization and a comprehensive approach to the creation and improvement of the legislative field for regulating relations in the fuel and energy complex contributed to the reform of enterprises and institutions of the fuel and energy complex, the development of a competitive environment in the energy sector.

In addition, Igor Kononenko took an active part in the development and implementation of large infrastructure projects and the development of local self-government.

Igor Kononenko was involved in the reform of decentralization.

The state policy of Ukraine in the field of local self-government is based on the interests of residents of territorial communities and provides the decentralization of power – the transfer of a significant part of resources, authority and responsibility from the executive authorities to local self-government bodies. This policy is based on the provisions of the European Charter of Local Self-Government and the best world standards of public relations in this area.

Kononenko is the initiator of legislative initiatives:

615-VIII on Amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On Housing and Communal Services” regarding the proper social and economic protection of participants in the anti-terrorist operation and their families (on the fair appointment and provision of subsidies);

834-VIII. This law defines the legal, economic, organizational principles of the state registration of all rights that must be registered under this Law, and their encumbrances; and aims to ensure that the state recognizes and protects these rights and to create conditions for the functioning of the real estate market.

Kononenko is also the initiator of a number of legislative initiatives aimed to reform the road industry:

1762-VIII “On the sources of financing for the road sector of Ukraine” regarding the improvement of the mechanism for financing the road industry;

1763-VIII on Amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine regarding the improvement of the mechanism for financing the road industry;

2304-VIII on Amendments to several legislative acts of Ukraine in the field of highways construction and operation.

These laws determine the specific features of the construction and operation of public highways of national importance under concession; have an impact on ensuring the rights and interests of the concessionaire (investor). Create transparent conditions in the field of road construction.

Sports and patronage

Kononenko’s International Tennis Academy (ITA) provides free services to children with disabilities, athletes in the age category 85+, separately provides children’s packages, there are both preferential and group categories. ITA successfully cooperates with schools, providing free services to children who study in these schools.

In addition to the Academy in Pushcha-Vodytsa, MTA Arena was built in Zhulyany, another sports school was bought, and now it is the ITA Club with five clay tennis courts.

Together with his wife Liliya Kononenko, he is the head of CO “Charitable Fund of Igor Kononenko”.