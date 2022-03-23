Ihor Kononenko Charitable Foundation said Wednesday it purchased medicines to provide so much needed support to Ukrainian hospitals amid Russian aggression. The shipment of medical supplies includes cardiotonic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiallegric drugs that will go to hospitals across Ukraine. Among the recipients of the relief effort are Vasylkiv intensive care hospital, Kyiv regional clinical hospital, Kyrovohrad regional cancer center, Myronivska general hospital, Kyiv city clinical and emergency care hospital.

The Foundation said it will continue to provide medicines to the health care facilities.

Apart from this project, the Foundation continues to provide funds for the Ukrainian military.

Earlier in 2021, Ukraine’s Special Operations units were handed over a Autel EVO 2 drone while 58 Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces was supplied with 248 thousand hryvnas worth of sniper equipment along with a diesel generator, radiators and car tyres. The Foundation also donated 5,7 million hryrvnas for the state Covid campaign.

References on Ihor Kononenko’s biography, career, and charitable work

Date and place of birth: August 21, 1965, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Marital status: married to Liliya Kononenko in 1988; they have three children and one grandson.

Higher education. In 1989 he graduated with honors from the Kiev Automobile and Road Institute and received the qualification of a traffic engineer.

Career and business

1984–1986 – Ihor Kononenko served in the army.

1988–1990 – worked as the secretary of the Komsomol committee of Kyiv Automobile and Highway Institute.

1990–1991 – Deputy Director of the structural unit of the city headquarters of the student group.

1991–1992 – Commercial Director of MP “Transport”.

1992–1994 – Commercial Director of JSC Stock Exchange House “Ukraine”.

1994–2005 – Deputy, First Deputy General Director, First Vice-President of Ukrainian Industrial and Investment Concern.

2004–2009 – Head of the Supervisory Board of OJSC “Kyiv Auto- Transport Enterprise – 2240”.

2009–2012 – First Deputy, General Director of Ukrainian Industrial and Investment Concern.

Since 2012 – Head of the Supervisory Board of PJSC “Closed Non- diversified Corporate Investment Fund “VIK”.

Ihor Kononenko is a shareholder of PJSC “Closed Non- diversified Corporate Investment Fund “VIK”.

The fund owns 7 companies in the areas of construction, hotel business, trade and sports.

Companies whose shares are owned by PJSC “Closed Non-diversified Corporate Investment Fund “VIK”:

• “Sports and Health Complex “MONITOR”

• “Saturn-Trans”

• “Yantra”

• “International Tennis Academy”

• “Medservice-Plus”

• “Japan Motors”

• JSC “International Investment Bank”

• Private company “Treck Holdings Coast S.L.” (Spain)

• Private company “Lancashire Big S.L.” (Spain)

Political activity:

In 2006 Ihor Kononenko became a deputy of Kyiv City Council of the V convocation.

In 2008, in early elections to Kyiv City Council of the VI convocation, Kononenko became a deputy head of the Committee of Kyiv City Council on Transport and Communications.

2010–2014 – head of the parliamentary faction “Initiative” of Kyiv City Council of the VI convocation.

2014 – member of Kyiv City Council from UDAR (member of the Standing Committee on Transport and Communications).

27.11. In 2014, he was elected MP with the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko (BPP).

From November 27, 2014 till August 29, 2019, he was the MP. He was a member of Verkhovna Rada Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Nuclear Policy and Nuclear Safety. Member of the Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with the People’s Republic of China, Member of the Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with the Republic of Austria.

Since September 16, 2015 – the first deputy head of the parliamentary faction “Bloc of Petro Poroshenko” (BPP).

In the local elections in 2015 Igor Kononenko headed the election headquarters of BPP “Solidarity”. According to the results of the elections, BPP “Solidarity” took the first place. The party was supported by the largest number of voters – 19,52%.

Ihor Kononenko was a member of Verkhovna Rada Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Nuclear Policy and Nuclear Safety. He was involved in the preparation of legislative initiatives, work with the expert community and the public.

Kononenko’s work was aimed at improving the legislation of Ukraine in the energy sector, organizing cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Central Executive Authorities, enterprises and organizations of various forms of ownership, and the expert community.

As a member of the Committee, Ihor Kononenko was involved in the implementation of the European integration policy in the energy sector, which is aimed at implementing the Association Agreement between Ukraine, on the one hand, and the European Union, the European Atomic Energy Community and their member states, on the other; as well as the Protocol on the Accession of Ukraine to the agreement on the establishment of the Energy Community.

Kononenko worked on the legislation regarding the energy security of Ukraine, which is one of the most important components of economic and, accordingly, national security of Ukraine.

As a result of Committee’s work, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted key laws, such as:

“On the natural gas market”,

“On the electricity market”,

“On the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Utilities”,

“On the Energy Efficiency Fund”,

“On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine regarding the provision of competitive conditions for the production of electrical energy from alternative energy sources”. This is, in particular, the production of solar and wind energy.

Systematization and a comprehensive approach to the creation and improvement of the legislative field for regulating relations in the fuel and energy complex contributed to the reform of enterprises and institutions of the fuel and energy complex, the development of a competitive environment in the energy sector.

In addition, Ihor Kononenko took an active part in the development and implementation of large infrastructure projects and the development of local self-government.

Ihor Kononenko was involved in the reform of decentralization.

The state policy of Ukraine in the field of local self-government is based on the interests of residents of territorial communities and provides the decentralization of power – the transfer of a significant part of resources, authority and responsibility from the executive authorities to local self-government bodies. This policy is based on the provisions of the European Charter of Local Self-Government and the best world standards of public relations in this area.

Kononenko is the initiator of legislative initiatives:

615-VIII on Amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On Housing and Communal Services” regarding the proper social and economic protection of participants in the anti-terrorist operation and their families (on the fair appointment and provision of subsidies);

834-VIII. This law defines the legal, economic, organizational principles of the state registration of all rights that must be registered under this Law, and their encumbrances; and aims to ensure that the state recognizes and protects these rights and to create conditions for the functioning of the real estate market.

Kononenko is also the initiator of a number of legislative initiatives aimed to reform the road industry:

1762-VIII “On the sources of financing for the road sector of Ukraine” regarding the improvement of the mechanism for financing the road industry;

1763-VIII on Amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine regarding the improvement of the mechanism for financing the road industry;

2304-VIII on Amendments to several legislative acts of Ukraine in the field of highways construction and operation.

These laws determine the specific features of the construction and operation of public highways of national importance under concession; have an impact on ensuring the rights and interests of the concessionaire (investor). Create transparent conditions in the field of road construction.

Sports and patronage

Kononenko’s International Tennis Academy (ITA) provides free services to children with disabilities, athletes in the age category 85+, separately provides children’s packages, there are both preferential and group categories. ITA successfully cooperates with schools, providing free services to children who study in these schools.

In addition to the Academy in Pushcha-Vodytsa, MTA Arena was built in Zhulyany, another sports school was bought, and now it is the ITA Club with five clay tennis courts.

Together with his wife Liliya Kononenko, he is the head of CO “Charitable Fund of Igor Kononenko”.