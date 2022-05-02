Strategically important bridge across the Dniester river comes under an missile attack on Monday, said Serhiy Bratchuk, the Odesa regional administration’s spokesman, on the Telegram. The official said the site was hit with two missiles but failed to disclose futher details.

It is the third attack on the bridge that remains the only road and rail link on Ukrainian territory to a large southern section of the Odesa region

According to reports, another blast was heard in Odesa after Ukraine’s air-defense systems shot down a Russian military drone.

No air raid sirens were used as the drone was swiftly taken down.