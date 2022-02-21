If presidential elections were held today,  European Solidarity leader Petro Poroshenko would be trailing  2 points behind the president Volodymyr Zelensky, a new February poll shows.

According to Socis poll held on February 16-20,  Zelensky support stands ast  23.7% of votes while Petro Poroshenko would get 21.9% .

The support of other Ukrainian politicians with presidential ambitions hovers under 10% –   Yulia Tymoshenko (9.3%),  Yuriy Boyko (8.5%), Dmytro Razumkov (8.2%).

If Zelensky faced  Poroshenko in the second round of presidential elections, his lead would be the same 2 points-  51% would vote for the current president and 49% would back his opposition rival.

Zelensky also topped the list of the least favored politicians – 31.8% of respondents said categorical ‘no chance’ to voting for him in the next elections,  Yuriy Boyko of Opposition Platform for Life came second with 31.7%.