If presidential elections were held today, European Solidarity leader Petro Poroshenko would be trailing 2 points behind the president Volodymyr Zelensky, a new February poll shows.
According to Socis poll held on February 16-20, Zelensky support stands ast 23.7% of votes while Petro Poroshenko would get 21.9% .
The support of other Ukrainian politicians with presidential ambitions hovers under 10% – Yulia Tymoshenko (9.3%), Yuriy Boyko (8.5%), Dmytro Razumkov (8.2%).
If Zelensky faced Poroshenko in the second round of presidential elections, his lead would be the same 2 points- 51% would vote for the current president and 49% would back his opposition rival.
The poll comes as Zelensky ‘Servant of the People’ party ratings are taking a hit following a slew of scandals and
Zelensky also topped the list of the least favored politicians – 31.8% of respondents said categorical ‘no chance’ to voting for him in the next elections, Yuriy Boyko of Opposition Platform for Life came second with 31.7%.