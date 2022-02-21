New poll points to Poroshenko closing the gap on Zelensky as scandals keep plaguing the president's party.

If presidential elections were held today, European Solidarity leader Petro Poroshenko would be trailing 2 points behind the president Volodymyr Zelensky, a new February poll shows.

According to Socis poll held on February 16-20, Zelensky support stands ast 23.7% of votes while Petro Poroshenko would get 21.9% .

The support of other Ukrainian politicians with presidential ambitions hovers under 10% – Yulia Tymoshenko (9.3%), Yuriy Boyko (8.5%), Dmytro Razumkov (8.2%).

If Zelensky faced Poroshenko in the second round of presidential elections, his lead would be the same 2 points- 51% would vote for the current president and 49% would back his opposition rival.

The poll comes as Zelensky ‘Servant of the People’ party ratings are taking a hit following a slew of scandals and

Zelensky also topped the list of the least favored politicians – 31.8% of respondents said categorical ‘no chance’ to voting for him in the next elections, Yuriy Boyko of Opposition Platform for Life came second with 31.7%.