In Chernihiv region, the total amount of the damage to the environment caused by the Russian invasion makes up to 18 billion hryvnias.

As reported by the local authorities, these losses were caused by the hostilities in the region at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and by constant Russian shelling of the borderline areas.

In particular, the amount of damage caused to land and soil is 10.85 billion hryvnias.

The damage from emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air during the war – 5.62 billion hryvnias, including burning of oil products and gas – 1.57 billion hryvnias and forest fires – 3.96 billion hryvnias.

Losses caused due to water pollution are estimated at UAH 1.58 billion.