In an intercepted phone call revealed by Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, on Wendesday, a Russian troop is heard telling his fellow soldier his unit has bogged down for over a month in Kharkiv region as Ukrainian forces are frustrating its attempts to advance.
‘[We] can’t f****** go on a regular offensive. Ukrainians keep pummeling our unit, don’t let us start.’
The distraught soldier is complaining Ukrainian forces are shredding their positions with everyone being ‘panic-stricken’ and not really eager about going on with the fight.
‘Our [soldiers] are in panic [mode]. No-one wants to advance. The equipment was f***** blown up, mortars f****** blown up, nothing left. The offensive as it is. It has been this way for a week.’
Українські захисники так затисли окупантів на Харківщині, що ті вже місяць не можуть виконати наказ про наступ
Про це свідчить нова телефонна розмова загарбників, яку вдалося перехопити СБУ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pnAcWGkpae
— СБ України (@ServiceSsu) July 13, 2022