The President’s office has presented a program to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. More than 150 festive events will take place across the country on August 22-24.

According to the press service of the President’s office, ‘Hundreds of foreign guests, including heads of state, representatives of foreign governments and parliaments, will arrive in Ukraine to take part in the Independence Day celebrations. In total, Ukraine expects about 30 delegations of countries and international organizations’.

All festivities will be united by the slogan ‘You are my only one’, symbolizing the vision of Ukraine’s independence as of a dream that many generations of Ukrainians sought to achieve.

August 22

President Volodymyr Zelensky will present the ‘National Legend of Ukraine’ award. It will be awarded to citizens for outstanding personal merits in the formation of independent Ukraine, strengthening its statehood, defending the country and serving the Ukrainian people. The award will also be given to those who have made a significant contribution to the development of the national economy, science, education, culture, arts, sports, health care and are active in charity and community service.

August 23

August 23 is the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine. President Zelensky will take part in the solemn ceremony of raising the blue and yellow flag in the geographical center of Ukraine in Cherkasy region. Celebrations will be held in all regions of the country. In particular, the facades of the buildings of the Verkhovna Rada, National Opera, Palace ‘Ukraine’, Central Department Store, shopping center ‘Gulliver’ in Kyiv will be lit with the colors of the national flag.

In addition, on this day, Kyiv will host the founding summit of the President’s initiative ‘Crimean Platform’, which will unite all existing national and international efforts to de-occupy the Ukrainian peninsula. The inaugural summit will be the platform’s first event at the highest political level. The President of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister, leaders of the Crimean Tatar people, heads of foreign delegations, representatives of the newly created expert network of the Crimean platform will speak at it. The event will include four panels on the following topics: non-recognition policy and sanctions; security challenges; protection of human rights in the temporarily occupied Crimea; restoration of the rights of the Crimean Tatar people.

The summit of first ladies and gentlemen ‘Soft Power in the new reality’, initiated by Olena Zelenska, will take place on the same day. The event is planned in the National Reserve ‘Sophia of Kyiv’. This humanitarian forum will be attended not only by first ladies and gentlemen, but also by experts from different countries and industries.

Moreover, the National Opera of Ukraine will host a concert with the participation of opera and ballet legends.

August 24

On the Independence Day, a festive parade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take place on the central street of the capital. It will symbolize the strength of Ukraine’s independence.

The concert of Italian singer Andrea Bocelli will also take place on August 24.

In the evening, a festive show ‘Independence in our DNA. Independence Day of the country’ will be staged at Olympic stadium.

‘It will be a musical performance combining songs that have become the musical heritage of past generations and hits of the future. The show will symbolize the cultural development of Ukraine. It will take place on the most technological stage of the country’, the President’s office explained.

The show will end with fireworks.

‘Bukvy’ sent an information request to the President’s Office concerning the cost of the events planned within the framework of the Summit of first ladies and gentlemen. We are currently awaiting a response.