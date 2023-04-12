The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko thinks that the appearance in the public space of documents with secret intelligence is probably a hybrid special operation of the Russian Federation aimed at destroying Western support for Ukraine.

In an interview to MSNBC TV channel, Poroshenko said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his could stage a provocation to divert attention.

‘I want to remind you that Putin is the KGB agent, and Russia is now a KGB state. The only thing they can try to organize is a provocation. Perhaps they are trying to divert attention from the supply of new weapons for the Ukrainian counteroffensive. With information warfare, they are probably trying to attack Ukraine’s ability to launch a counteroffensive’, the former president said.

According to him, every week Ukraine tries to do everything possible to strengthen its forces. Every week, the state receives new weapons from the west, which places very high hopes on the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Poroshenko stressed that the Ukrainian forces need ammunition, 155-caliber artillery munitions, long-range missiles, air defense and drones.