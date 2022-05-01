Russian invaders continue active offensive actions in Luhansk region.

Region governor Serhii Haidai reports intense street fighting in the village of Orikhove where Russians use heavy artillery and tanks.

He also reports airstrikes and ruination of civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled nine enemy attacks, destroying eight tanks, one artillery system and 24 armored vehicles. Ukrainian air defense shot down two SU-24 jets and four drones.