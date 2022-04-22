The intercepted chatter of Russian troops in Mariupol proves they continue to take bodies away from Mariupol to conceal their atrocities.

The audio of Russian troops communications was revealed by Censor.net chief editor Yuriy Butusov.

The grim task of removing dead bodies has been ascribed to special collecting teams. The workers are made to collect the killed civilians, wrap them in plastic bags, and later dump them in mass graves dug in the outskirts of the destroyed city.

In the intecepted audio the Russian soldier is heard saying: A tractor is needed here for 200s (a code word for killed persons). Get the bag and go to [Mariupol] Drama theater.

Russian troops are reportedly looking for killed civilians near destroyed Mariupol theater and at the entrances of the residential buildings.