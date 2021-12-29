The tariffs are targeting diesel fuel, liquefied gas and some coals.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Ukraine’s government it will lock in taxes on selected energy imports for one more year – till December 31, 2022.

According to the policy, diesel fuel and liquefied gas coming from Russia are subject to 4% and 3% tax respectively, while coals, except coking, anthracite and bituminous group, will still face hefty 65% tax.

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s energy ministry warned coal stockpiles at power plants were ‘below required minimum’ while energy minister moved to quell fears the country was facing outages.