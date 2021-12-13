The decision comes two days after the footage showed the senior official provoking an altercation with police officers in Donbas.

In a press release issued on Monday, Ukraine’s government informed iit terminated interior deputy minister Oleksandr Gogiashvili’s employment ‘at his own request’.

The official website of Ukrainian government still has no updates about the governmental meeting that could have approved his resignation.

Gogiashvili’s ‘voluntary’ exit comes amid the fallout from the video where he profanely berates police officers at the checkpoint in Donbas.

On Saturday, interior minister Denys Monastyrsky responded with an official statement saying the ministry has suspended Gogiashvili now pending investigation of misconduct.

The damning video drew intense public blowback and even prompted reaction from the Ukrainian president who called for Gogiashvili’s removal.

Media reports found the disgraced official was a holder of Russian citizenship and was earlier linked to Russian MP Nikolay Valuyev.