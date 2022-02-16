Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs Denys Monastyrskyi commented on the numerous reports about fake bomb threats in Ukrainian schools, shopping malls and other facilities.

Ukraine will have to learn to ‘live with it’, says interior minister commenting a deluge of hoax bomb threats plaguing Ukraine in recent weeks.

With over 10000 hoax bomb threats reported over the last period, the issue is turning into a big headache for law enforcement agencies.

According to Monastyrskyi, almost all bomb reports come from Russia, Belarus or the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The minister noted that bomb threats is an element of the hybrid war and added January 2022 alone saw more such reports than the whole 2021.

‘You must understand that it is weapon in the hands of the aggressor. You need to be prepared for the fact that the usual way of living may be violated by such messages. We must learn to live with these challenges’, the minister concluded.