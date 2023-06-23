The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said that the police and rescuers are preparing to eliminate the consequences of a possible accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, if Russian occupying forces carry out another terrorist attack.

Ihor Klymenko stated on TV that the internal ministry launched special centers, which include energy workers, rescue teams, police officers and medical employees.

The minister stressed that it is important to conduct training of all emergency teams in case of a disaster.

Today, the foreign ministry made a statement addressing the whole world to help prevent another Russian war crime and nuclear disaster.

Yesterday, President Zelensky stated that Russia is preparing a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.