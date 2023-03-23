On March 23, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin and International Criminal Court representative Peter Lewis signed an agreement on opening an office in Ukraine. The event took place in The Hague.

Andrii Kostin called the signing of the document another step towards ensuring punishment for international crimes.

‘It is just a start, but a strong start. I am convinced that we will not stop until all those guilty of international crimes committed against Ukraine are brought to justice, including the highest military and political leadership of the criminal regime of the Russian Federation’, Ukraine’s prosecutor said.

He added that Ukraine hopes for further cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of the crimes of the Russian Federation.