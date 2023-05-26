The team of the International Criminal Court headed by Caroline Barker, together with the Ukrainian prosecutors, examined the sites of war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers in Sumy region.

The ICC experts visited Okhtyrka and Romny areas where Russian war crimes against civilian population and civilian infrastructure were documented.

They also inspected the residential area in the city of Sumy, on which Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs, killing 14 civilians, including 4 children.

The evidence collected during the visit is necessary to prove guilt and bring to justice all those who committed war crimes.