National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Anti-Corruption Prosecutor office have finished the investigation into the case of MP Trukhin car accident.

According to the investigation, the MP tried to bribe a police officer after the car crash in August 2021. The materials of the case have now been transferred to the defense lawyers.

The investigation was launched on February 2, 2022, after the Ukrainian Pravda journalists published the material about the accident.

This material contained a police body cam footage allegedly showing the MP offering the bribe.

After that, Trukhin was booted from ‘Servant of the People’ party.