On February 18, the presentation of the book ‘Iron evacuation. War stories from Ukrzaliznytsia’ by Ukrainian poet and translator Andrii Permiakov took place at Kyiv main train station. The book tells about evacuation efforts of Ukrzaliznytsia railway operator during the full-scale Russian invasion.

As reported by culture ministry, the presentation was held with the participation of popular actresses Nataliia Sumska and Rymma Ziubina, authors and main characters of the book, as well as deputy culture minister.

‘I want to thank all the railway workers, all the employees of Ukrzaliznytsia; everything that was done last year, is being done now and will be done in the future is a real heroic feat’, the deputy minister said.

The book presents the stories that describe the military and evacuation experience and daily heroism of Ukrainian railway workers. The author conducted interviews with them in order to turn their memories into stories with frank emotions and the author’s artistic view of events.