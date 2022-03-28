Irpin mayor Oleksandr Markushyn has reported that the city is fully controlled by the Ukrainian forces.

The mayor thanked the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the territorial defense, the National Police, special police units and intelligence directorate for the liberation of the city from the Russian invaders.

However, Markushyn warned that it is still dangerous to return to Irpin now.

‘There will be new attacks on our city, and we are going to defend it. Irpin is Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!’, the mayor said.