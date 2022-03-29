Irpin mayor Oleksandr Markushyn called on city residents not to return to their homes yet as Russian troops continue shelling of the city.

‘Many people ask me whether it is possible to return to Irpin to check the condition of the house, pick up the car or take a pet. Today the answer is NO! The city is still shelled by the enemy. There are many mines and unexploded ordnance’, the mayor said on Facebook.

Markushyn also stated that about 50% of the city is ruined, including critical infrastructure, and promised to inform locals about the further developments.