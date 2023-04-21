In May, Israel plans to test a missile warning system developed specifically for Ukraine.

As reported by Walla, the system is planned to be fully launched in Ukraine this summer.

This system will be connected to Ukraine’s radar system, which will allow faster and more accurate sending of notification signals to citizens’ mobile phones and turning on sound signals only in those places where there is a danger of missile fire.

Therefore, Ukrainians in the areas of a rocket attack will have more time to reach a safe zone, and people who are in other areas will be able to continue their work without interruption.

If the experiment is a success, similar systems will be installed in other big cities of Ukraine.