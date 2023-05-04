On May 3, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk said that the Israeli system of early warning of a missile attack started operation in Kyiv.

As reported by The Jerusalem Post, the Ukrainians had asked Israel for missile warning systems since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The previous government promised the system to Ukraine, but the ambassador credited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal involvement in ensuring the project’s quick completion.

The system identifies rockets and missiles of all kinds and projects where they will fall, thus reducing the area in which residents may be in danger. It also calculates how much time people in danger zones have to seek shelter.

Ukraine’s ambassador stated that the system will help save lives of civilians.