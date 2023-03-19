President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin was a ‘turning point’.

In a video address, Zelensky stated that this is ‘a turning point, after which it becomes clear that the end of Russia’s aggression will be the full range of its responsibility – for every strike on Ukraine, for every ruined life, for every deported child’.

He noted that another week of Ukraine’s defense against the evil is coming to an end, a week when the Russian army shelled Ukrainian cities and villages every day and every night, killing Ukrainian people.

In the address, Zelensky listed the cities, villages and regions that were shelled by the Russian occupiers, expressing his condolences to all those who lost their relatives and loved ones, and assured that Russia will be held accountable for every manifestation of terror against Ukrainians.

‘We, Ukrainians, are united. And the world is in unity. Glory to all who are now fighting for Ukraine! To those who fight in Donetsk region, in Luhansk region, who protect our south, who hold our border. Glory to all those who are preparing the de-occupation of our lands!’ president Zelensky stressed.