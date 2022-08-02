President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that despite the supply of rocket artillery by the USA, the Ukrainian army cannot yet overcome the superiority of the Russian Federation in heavy artillery and manpower, especially on the eastern front.

The word ‘HIMARS’ has become almost synonymous with the word ‘justice’ for our country, and the Ukrainian defense forces will do everything to ensure that the occupiers experience more and more painful losses thanks to these very effective systems, the president said in his video address.

‘Yes, it’s true, we still cannot completely break the advantage of the Russian army in artillery and in manpower, especially in Donbas. It’s just hell there. This cannot even be described in words… And every Ukrainian should always be grateful to our soldiers who defend Ukrainian positions there despite the enemy significant fire superiority’, Zelensky stated.

At the same time, he noted that every day our diplomats and other representatives of our state do everything possible and impossible to get for Ukraine the weapons that will ultimately help stop the Russian horde.

Zelensky also thanked US President Biden and the entire American people for the new package of defense support for Ukraine.