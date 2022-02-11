Poroshenko trial saw a massive turnout with some 10 thousand people gathering at Kyiv Appellate court to show support the opposition leader ahead of court hearings.

Petro Poroshenko was calm and focused before a hearing in Kyiv Appellate court on his appeal in state coal contracts case, which is viewed by many critics as part of political repressions campaign against the opposition in Ukraine.

All Ukrainian democratic forces should stand together in the face of Russia’ aggression and not allow to turn Ukraine into ‘Novorossiya, said European Solidarity leader addressed a big crowd of his supporters who gathered outside the court building on Friday morning ahead of hearings in his criminal case.

He blamed the Ukrainian government in staging ‘mock trials’ targeting the opposition, arguing officials are doing so for ‘fear’ of people.

‘They have all power, all law-enforcement [is in their pocket]’, argued Poroshenko, adding that Ukrainian people must defend ‘laws, democracy, and European choice of Ukraine’.

European Solidarity leader called on politicians to ‘cast off’ political ambitions and poll ratings concerns to

‘stand united’ to challenge Russian leaders.

‘Having united Ukraine, we can bring peace,’ said Poroshenko, arguing Kyiv should be on red alert as Moscow has amassed so many troops on Ukrainian border.

Russian leadership must ‘leave Ukraine alone’ and accept that Ukrainians have a right to decide for themselves on future ‘political vector’ of their home country.

Ukraine’s former president is facing charges of ‘treason’ and ‘abetting terrorists’ as prosecutors argue Poroshenko allegedly authorized coal contracts in then occupied Donbas that saw pro-Russian separatists walk away with some 200 million hryvnas of Ukrainian tax-payers money.