The Ukrainian capital brings in the most stringent, 'red zone', restrictions starting November 1.

‘Bukvy’ images show an eerie picture of almost empty Kyiv center as the Ukrainian capital is going into its first day of a ‘red zone’ lockdown.

Khreschatyk and Maydan Nezaleznosti that are usually bustling with life today got only the sprinkling of hurrying passersby.

To enter cafes and restaurants, people have to produce the proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

The morning flow of rush-hour commuters dwindled to a trickle as the city public transit now requires the proof of vaccination or recovery.

Vaccination centers were the busiest places today with Kyiv residents shuffling in long lines to get their Covid jab.