‘Bukvy’ images show an eerie picture of almost empty Kyiv center as the Ukrainian capital is going into its first day of  a ‘red zone’ lockdown.

Khreschatyk and Maydan Nezaleznosti that are usually bustling with life  today got only the sprinkling of hurrying passersby.

Київ_карантин_1 листопада

To enter cafes and restaurants, people have to produce the proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

The morning flow of rush-hour commuters  dwindled to a trickle as  the city public transit now requires the proof of vaccination or recovery.

Vaccination centers were the busiest places today with Kyiv residents shuffling in long lines to get  their Covid jab.

 