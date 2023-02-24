A year ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine. At 5 am a year ago, the country woke up to the sounds of bomb explosions in peaceful cities. President Zelensky addressed the nation on the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The president recalled how a year ago, from the same place in his office, he recorded the first war video, lasting 67 seconds, at 7 o’clock in the morning. Then he announced that Russia had started a full-scale war against Ukraine. Zelensky then emphasized, ‘We are strong and ready for anything, we will prevail, because we are Ukraine’. This is how the turning day in the Ukrainian history began.

‘We woke up early and haven’t slept since then’, Zelensky said.

The president reminded that a year ago, Ukraine did not raise a white flag, but began to defend the blue-yellow one. Ukraine fought every day for its existence. Ukraine endured three days, during which Russia was planning to occupy the whole country.

‘Today, we have stood for one year. And we still know: we have to fight for every day’, president Zelensky stressed.

He thanked all those who defend the country and withstand Russian invasion.

The president emphasized that there are no doubts that the aggressors will be held accountable and that Ukraine will win.