The defense minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov is convinced Russia will not be able to win if it invades Ukraine.

Amid the growing fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine and ahead of a virtual Biden-Putin meeting, Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov talked to CNN’s Matthew Chance.

Ukraine is now facing a real threat of Russian aggression with more than 175 thousand Russian troops at the Ukrainian border, according to the US intelligence report.

When asked whether Russia is going to invade Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov said ‘I don’t believe Russia will have a victory in Ukraine. It will be a real bloody massacre and Russian guys will also come back [to Russia] in coffins’.

The defense minister showed to the CNN journalist the graves of Ukrainian soldiers saying ‘in Russia they will have the same places’ and asking ‘for what reasons and what sake Russians will die [in Ukraine]?’