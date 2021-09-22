The Ukrainian president vows to give a 'strong response' to the attack on his chief adviser and 'close friend' Serhiy Shefir.

The attempted assassination of presidential senior adviser Serhiy Shefir got a swift response from the Ukrainian president.

Volodymyr Zelensky, who is currently on a visit to the US for the UN General Assembly meeting, said he learnt about the shooting incident at 6 a.m. (EST).

The Ukrainian president promised a ‘strong response’ to the violent act against his ‘close friend and comrade’ Serhiy Shefir.

He argued he doesn’t know who could be behind the attack calling it ‘weakness’ of those who ‘send their regards with firing shots at a car of his friend’.

The Ukrainian president said the incident can’t make him backtrack on his polices and ‘will not affect strength’ of his team.