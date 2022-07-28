Zelensky’s administration unofficial advisor Serhiy Leshchenko alleged Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoyski should be handed over to the US for a ‘fast’ trial.

‘Let them hold fast court proceedings and tick all the boxes, indict him if they deem it necessary, order a jail sentence, while [his] confiscated money will be handed over to the Ukrainian people,’ said Leshchenko, noting it is just his ‘private opinion’.

It should be mentioned that Leshchenko holds no official posts in the Zelensky’s administration though he is ofent refered to as ‘unofficial’ advisor who provides his consulting services ‘without pay’.

Later in the day, Serhiy Leshchenko came back with clarification to his comments, arguing the judgment was based on his understanding of the latest developments in Kolomoyski’s court cases in the US.

Faced with three civil lawsuits filed by US Department of Justice in three different US states – Ohio, Kentucky, and Texas, Kolomoyski is a clear target of the US prosecutors, meaning ‘there is a great degree of probability he is about to face or has already been pressed criminal charges’.

According to Leshchenko’s claims such information remains undisclosed until the US investigators can get a chance to get hold of a person involved in the criminal investigation.

‘Such charges approved by the federal grand jury, has a status of ‘under seal’ and is made public only at some specific moment. That’s why the an a request for his (Kolomyskiy’s) extradition can be sent to Ukraine at any time,’ wrote Leshchenko.

As Kolomoyski has an Israel and Cyprus citizenship, it will be ‘logical’ to have him deported to the US where he can be ultimately brought to justice.

He also emphasized that litigation in Ukrainian courts can prove too slow compared to the US handling of such cases as Kolomoyski’ still has ‘corrupt links, oligarch’s sway, agents in courts, and media assets’, which can obviously hamper the criminal investigation if it takes place in Ukraine. Going that way would be ‘excessive’ at the wartime, added Leshchenko.