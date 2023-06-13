On June 13, the exhibits from the National Museum of Art were for the first time presented in the Louvre.

As reported by the culture ministry, the exhibition ‘Near the origins of the sacred image. Icons from the National Art Museum in Kyiv’ opened in the Louvre.

The exhibition displays 5 of 16 icons of the 6–14th centuries brought to France within the cooperation project.

Last December, a memorandum was signed between the Louvre, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in France on the expansion of cooperation and multi-level partnership projects with the museums of Ukraine. Today’s exhibition is a continuation of cooperation between museums of Ukraine and France.

In addition to being exhibited, all masterpieces of sacred art will be the object of in-depth study and scientific analysis.